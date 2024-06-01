Rafaela went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Tigers.

Per Ian Browne of MLB.com, Rafaela has made some tweaks to his swing mechanics in an attempt to get going at the plate, and the adjustments seem to be paying off. The 23-year-old put together his first career multi-homer game by launching a three-run shot off Kenta Maeda in the fourth inning before tagging Joey Wentz for a two-run blast in the sixth that just cleared the Green Monster. Over the last 11 games, Rafaela is batting .289 (11-for-38) with three homers, two steals, nine runs and 10 RBI.