Rafaela is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Rafaela started the first three games of the season and will receive a day off after going 4-for-12 with a double, a triple, an RBI, three runs and five strikeouts. Jarren Duran will shift to center field while Tyler O'Neill and Wilyer Abreu start in left and right field, respectively.