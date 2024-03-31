Share Video

Rafaela is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Rafaela started the first three games of the season and will receive a day off after going 4-for-12 with a double, a triple, an RBI, three runs and five strikeouts. Jarren Duran will shift to center field while Tyler O'Neill and Wilyer Abreu start in left and right field, respectively.

