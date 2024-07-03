Rafaela went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Marlins.
Rafaela hit a three-run home run off Valente Bellozo in the fourth inning to break the game open for the Red Sox. He hit .315 in June and stayed productive to open July with his first home run since June 17. On the season, the 23-year-old is hitting .244 with nine home runs, 44 RBI, 40 runs scored and 10 steals over 304 plate appearances while primarily splitting time between center field and shortstop.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Three hits Friday•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Hitting bench Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Sizzling bat continues in win•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Three more hits in win•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Stays warm with three-hit game•