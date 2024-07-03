Rafaela went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Marlins.

Rafaela hit a three-run home run off Valente Bellozo in the fourth inning to break the game open for the Red Sox. He hit .315 in June and stayed productive to open July with his first home run since June 17. On the season, the 23-year-old is hitting .244 with nine home runs, 44 RBI, 40 runs scored and 10 steals over 304 plate appearances while primarily splitting time between center field and shortstop.