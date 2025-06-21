Rafaela went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 7-5 win over the Giants.

Rafaela had gone just 2-for-15 (.133) over his previous six games, and he hadn't homered since going yard in three straight games versus the Angels from June 2-4. The 24-year-old delivered an RBI single in the fourth inning and a go-ahead solo shot in the sixth, which put the Red Sox ahead for good. He's now at a .255/.303/.407 slash line with seven homers, 10 stolen bases, 28 RBI, 39 runs scored, 12 doubles and two triples through 72 contests this season. Rafaela continues to hold down a starting role in center field.