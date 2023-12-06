Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow indicated Wednesday that he expects Rafaela to play a significant role with the major-league club in 2024, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Breslow made the statement after being asked about the team's outfield situation following the trade of Alex Verdugo. At this juncture, Breslow has no plans to add additional outfielders, which points to Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu playing quite a bit. Rafaela slashed .241/.281/.386 with two home runs and three stolen bases over 89 plate appearances during his cup of coffee with Boston in 2023.