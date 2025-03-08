Rafaela (hamstring) is in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

A bout of hamstring tightness has kept Rafaela out of action since last Sunday, but he is now ready to resume his preparations for the start of the season. Rafaela wasn't much above replacement level last season by fWAR, but he moved the needle for fantasy managers with 15 homers and 19 steals in 152 games. The 24-year-old is expected to once again serve as Boston's primary center fielder in 2025.