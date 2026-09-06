Boston placed Rafaela on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right quadriceps strain.

Rafaela exited Wednesday's loss to Seattle due to what the Red Sox initially labeled as quad tightness. Though the Red Sox initially had optimism that the 25-year-old could avoid a stint on the IL, he'll end up going on the shelf after he was unable to play in any of the team's last three games. Boston recalled Nate Eaton from Triple-A Worcester to replace Rafaela on the active roster, though Eli White will ikely be the biggest beneficiary in terms of playing time. Since the IL move is retroactive to Thursday, Rafaela could be activated as soon as Sept. 13.