Rafaela went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Rafaela is up to 12 steals on the year, though he has just two over his last 21 contests. In that span, he's batting a modest .234 (18-for-77) while adding only one walk, so it's not like he's had a lot of opportunities to run. The shortstop is at a .247/.273/.419 slash line with 11 home runs, 52 RBI, 45 runs scored, 16 doubles and four triples across 94 games this season.