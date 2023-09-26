Rafaela is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Rafaela has been a regular in Boston's lineup over the past couple weeks and has taken advantage of the playing time with an .800 OPS through 23 games, but he'll open Tuesday's contest on the bench. Enmanuel Valdez is manning the keystone and batting eighth.
