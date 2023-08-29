Rafaela is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Browne says that the original plan was for Rafaela to start in center field in his major-league debut Tuesday while Adam Duvall received a night off. However, after Duvall homered again Monday -- his sixth homer in eight games -- manager Alex Cora changed his mind. Rafaela might only be around until Wilyer Abreu (paternity) returns.