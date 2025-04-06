Rafaela is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The 24-year-old was scheduled to sit Saturday prior to that game being postponed, and he'll stick on the bench for Game 1 of the twin bill. Rafaela could use the reset, as he has gone 3-for-26 through eight games this season. Kristian Campbell is instead manning center field, opening up the keystone for David Hamilton.