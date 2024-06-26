Rafaela is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Rafaela has followed a hot stretch with a mini-slump, having picked up only one hit over his previous five contests. Jarren Duran will patrol center field and David Hamilton will occupy shortstop for Boston.
