Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Out of Boston's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rafaela is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto.
It looks to be a routine day off for Rafaela, who had started each of the previous seven contests. Jarren Duran will play center field and bat leadoff in Rafaela's stead.
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