Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Out of lineup Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rafaela is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Rafaela is just 5-for-42 (.119) over his last 12 contests, so he'll get a day to regroup. Romy Gonzalez will occupy second base and Jarren Duran will patrol center field for the Red Sox.
