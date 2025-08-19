default-cbs-image
Rafaela is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Rafaela is just 5-for-42 (.119) over his last 12 contests, so he'll get a day to regroup. Romy Gonzalez will occupy second base and Jarren Duran will patrol center field for the Red Sox.

