Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Out of Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rafaela is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Rafaela went 3-for-9 with an RBI and a run scored in the first two games of the season and will receive a day off for Sunday's series finale in Cincinnati. Jarren Duran will shift to center field while Roman Anthony receives a turn at designated hitter.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: OK following collision in outfield•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Focusing on CF, adding strength•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Walks off Tigers•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Tallies four hits in win•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Second-half struggles continue•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Receiving rare day off•