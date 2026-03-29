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Rafaela is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Rafaela went 3-for-9 with an RBI and a run scored in the first two games of the season and will receive a day off for Sunday's series finale in Cincinnati. Jarren Duran will shift to center field while Roman Anthony receives a turn at designated hitter.

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