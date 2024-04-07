Rafaela is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Rafaela is 1-for-15 across the past five games and will receive a breather for Sunday's series finale in Anaheim. The 23-year-old is expected to continue operating as Boston's primary center field despite the injury to shortstop Trevor Story (shoulder). Jarren Duran is manning center field Sunday while Wilyer Abreu picks up a start in right.