Rafaela went 4-for-4 with a home run and seven RBI in Saturday's 17-0 victory over the Cubs.

There were big numbers throughout the Red Sox' lineup in this laugher, but Rafaela takes top billing. His home run came in the seventh inning off reliever Colten Brewer, and he also had a pair of doubles, one of which that cleared the bases in the fifth inning. As if that wasn't enough, Rafaela also stole his fourth base of the season and scored three runs. The 23-year-old had just 14 hits all season coming into Saturday's action, along with a 26.8 percent strikeout rate. While Saturday's performance was a peak at Rafaela's upside, he'll likely remain a volatile fantasy play.