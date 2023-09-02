Rafaela entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter and finished in center field. He went 1-for-2 in a 13-2 loss to the Royals.

Rafaela, who was called up earlier this week, will receive work at shortstop and center field. He mostly played center field at Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester this season. Friday's crushing loss was Boston's fifth straight, reducing its playoff chances to 3.1 percent, per Fangraphs. That suggests the Red Sox may turn to developing the youth added to the roster over chasing an unlikely playoff spot. Jarren Duran's season-ending toe injury provides a pathway to at-bats for Rafaela.