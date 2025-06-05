Rafaela went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Angels.

With the score tied 9-9 in the ninth inning, Rafaela sliced a Brock Burke changeup down the right-field line and tucked it just inside Pesky's Pole for the game-winner homer. Rafaela has gone yard in three straight games, accounting for half his home runs on the season, while Wednesday's clutch blast extended the 24-year-old's hitting streak to eight games -- a stretch in which he's batting .412 (14-for-34).