Rafaela was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Rafaela has been mashing for Worcester all season, and the Red Sox are now ready to give one of their top prospects a shot at the top level. He will not immediately jump into the starting lineup immediately, but he figures to get a chance to show what he can do while fellow outfielder Jarren Duran (toe) is sidelined.