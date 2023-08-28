Rafaela was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Rafaela has dazzled at the plate and on the basepaths between stops at Worcester and Double-A Portland this season, slashing .302/.349/.520 with 20 home runs and 37 stolen bases over 485 plate appearances. The Red Sox are now ready to give one of their top prospects a shot at the top level, though Rafaela won't immediately enter the lineup. Even with Jarren Duran (toe) on the injured list and Wilyer Abreu (personal) on the paternity list, Rafaela may be limited to a fourth-outfielder role while the trio of Alex Verdugo, Adam Duvall and Masataka Yoshida typically serves as Boston's starting outfielders.