Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Receiving rare day off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rafaela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Rafaela will hit the bench for the first time since Aug. 19, ending a streak of 19 consecutive starts for the 24-year-old. Considering he's posted a lowly .536 OPS over that 19-game stretch and has gone 1-for-22 with seven strikeouts over his last six starts, Rafaela likely stands to benefit from the break.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Big night in win•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Smacks go-ahead homer•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Snags steal in loss•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Taking seat Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Fills in at second base•