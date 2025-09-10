Rafaela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Rafaela will hit the bench for the first time since Aug. 19, ending a streak of 19 consecutive starts for the 24-year-old. Considering he's posted a lowly .536 OPS over that 19-game stretch and has gone 1-for-22 with seven strikeouts over his last six starts, Rafaela likely stands to benefit from the break.