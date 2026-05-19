Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Returns to lineup Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rafaela (hamstring) will start in center field and bat second in Tuesday's game versus the Royals.
Rafaela didn't start Monday's series opener because of some mild hamstring tightness, but he entered that game as a defensive replacement and has returned to the lineup Tuesday. The Gold Glove center fielder has a .918 OPS in May.
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