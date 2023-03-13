The Red Sox optioned Rafaela to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
Rafaela established himself as one of Boston's top outfield prospects last season after slashing .299/.342/.538 with 21 home runs and 28 stolen bases in 518 plate appearances between stops at High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. The 22-year-old earned himself a spot on the 40-man roster this offseason along with an invitation to big-league spring training. Though he fell short in his long-shot bid for a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster, Rafaela could push his way to the big leagues at some point later in 2023 if he continues to mash at the highest level of the minors.
