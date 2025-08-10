Rafaela went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Rafaela had gone 0-for-8 at the plate over his previous three games. He was on base in the ninth inning and stole second before scoring the tying run to force an extra frame, though the Red Sox still lost. He's batting just .219 (16-for-73) since the All-Star break, adding three steals and three extra-base hits in that span. While he's struggling at the plate, his versatility has allowed him to stay in the lineup at second base in the absence of Marcelo Mayer (wrist). Rafaela is slashing .262/.303/.444 with 14 home runs, 16 steals, 51 RBI, 63 runs scored, 23 doubles and three triples over 112 contests.