Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Stays hot in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rafaela went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.
Rafaela, who saw an end to a 12-game hit streak Sunday, was back at it Monday with a two-hit night. He's been on a tear the last month, going 31-for-94 (.330) with 10 doubles, eight home runs, 22 RBI, four steals and 19 runs scored over the last 25 contests.
