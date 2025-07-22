Rafaela went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

Rafaela, who saw an end to a 12-game hit streak Sunday, was back at it Monday with a two-hit night. He's been on a tear the last month, going 31-for-94 (.330) with 10 doubles, eight home runs, 22 RBI, four steals and 19 runs scored over the last 25 contests.