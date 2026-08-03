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Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Stays hot in Sunday's win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rafaela went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Dodgers.

Rafaela turned on a hanging slider from Emmet Sheehan and blasted it over the left-field wall, the first of three solo homers for the Red Sox in the third inning. The speedy center fielder has homered in three straight games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak, recording multiple hits in five consecutive contests. This hot streak has boosted Rafaela's season slash line to .289/.328/.477 with 15 homers, 57 RBI, 56 runs and 15 stolen bases across 107 games.

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