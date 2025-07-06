Rafaela went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Nationals.

Rafaela gave the Red Sox some insurance with his 407-foot blast off Andrew Chafin in the ninth inning, his third hit of the game and 11th homer this season. It's the third multi-hit performance in four games for Rafaela -- he's gone 8-for-17 (.471) with two homers and six extra-base hits in that span. Overall, the 24-year-old outfielder is batting .264 with a .763 OPS, 50 runs scored, 38 RBI and 11 steals across 319 plate appearances this year.