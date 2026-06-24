Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Stolen base, RBI in win

Rafaela went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

Rafaela capped off Boston's scoring, plating the team's fifth run with an RBI-single in the sixth inning. The 25-year-old outfielder is enjoying the best season of his four-year MLB career, slashing .280/.330/.437 with seven home runs, 33 RBI, nine steals and 31 runs over 73 games. Rafaela's been one of the Red Sox's most consistent hitters and earned a promotion to the second spot in the batting order, where's been the last 24 games.