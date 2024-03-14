Boston manager Alex Cora said there is an organizational meeting scheduled this weekend to discuss how best to utilize Rafaela on the major league roster, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Rafaela's showcased elite defense in center field this spring, and seemingly his claim to a roster spot was boosted with news that Rob Refsnyder (toe) will miss a good chunk of April. At issue is Cora's original premise that Rafaela will make the club only if he wins the starting job in center, where his defense can have the greatest impact. The weekend meeting will partially focus on how best to utilize Rafaela's versatility; he's comfortable at shortstop and second base and could fill-in at the keystone while Vaughn Grissom (groin) rehabs in April. "We're going to meet over the weekend to go over a few things. Maybe we make adjustments," Cora said. "We know he can play short. We know he can play second. How we can balance the roster so we can take advantage of this spot [vacated by Refsnyder]?" The discussion will also focus on how an outfield would look if Rafaela is in center field, meaning how does the team fit Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Tyler O'Neill and Masataka Yoshida into the lineup.