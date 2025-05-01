Rafaela is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Toronto.
It's a routine day off for Rafaela, who had started each of the previous five contests for the Red Sox. Boston is going with Kristian Campbell in center field and David Hamilton at second base in the series finale.
