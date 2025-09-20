Rafaela went 4-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 11-7 win over the Rays.

While Rafaela contributed throughout the game, he scored twice and drove in another run across the seventh and eighth innings. It was the 29-year-old's first multi-hit performance since Sept. 2, a much needed effort after entering the contest stuck in a 6-for-49 slump this month. On the season, he's slashing .243/.288/.405 with 16 home runs, 61 RBI, 80 runs scored and 19 steals over 556 plate appearances.