Rafaella is slashing .233/.324/.500 with two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and two steals over 12 spring games.

Since early in camp, Boston manager Alex Cora said Rafaella would either open the season as the team's starting center fielder or be sent to Triple-A, there's no middle ground. "He's playing well, man," manager Alex Cora told Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. "Controlling the strike zone, too. He's been doing a good job." Rafaella has played 61 innings in the field and showcased Gold Glove-caliber defense in center field. If he can do enough at the plate and hold down a spot in the lower third of the order, the Red Sox might be tempted to have Rafaella start in center and improve the defense behind a suspect pitching staff. That would mean a corresponding move in a crowded outfield that includes Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Tyler O'Neill, Rob Refsnyder and Masataka Yoshida.