Puello's contract was selected by the Red Sox on Saturday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Puello was part of the Red Sox's 60-man player pool for the entirety of the season, but he'll be in line to make his 2020 debut after Yairo Munoz (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. He should serve as outfield depth but could see playing time over the final week of the season as the team deals with several injuries.