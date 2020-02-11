Puello signed Tuesday with the Red Sox on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league camp.

Per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Puello's contract will be worth a prorated $625,000 if he spends any time in the majors this season. The 28-year-old is capable of playing all three outfield spots, but he profiles better defensively in either corner. Puello collected 147 plate appearances between the Angels and Marlins in 2019, slashing .248/.356/.384 with nine extra-base hits and no stolen bases.