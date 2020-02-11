Red Sox's Cesar Puello: Joins Boston as non-roster invitee
Puello signed Tuesday with the Red Sox on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league camp.
Per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Puello's contract will be worth a prorated $625,000 if he spends any time in the majors this season. The 28-year-old is capable of playing all three outfield spots, but he profiles better defensively in either corner. Puello collected 147 plate appearances between the Angels and Marlins in 2019, slashing .248/.356/.384 with nine extra-base hits and no stolen bases.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball rankings, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only H2H points mock draft
Mookie Betts is in the NL now, but as Scott White points out, it was still pitching that ruled...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Betts still top-five after trade?
With the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Twins finding a trade that works for all three sides, Mookie...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.