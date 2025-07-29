Red Sox's Chadwick Tromp: Inks minors deal with Red Sox
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox signed Tromp to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Tromp elected free agency last week after being removed from the Orioles' 40-man roster, but he will stay in the division. The veteran backstop will give Boston some experienced depth at the catcher position.
