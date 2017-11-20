Shepherd was added to the Red Sox's 40-man roster Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

He worked primarily as a reliever at Triple-A in 2017, but started this winter in Mexico, so there may be swing man potential with the 25-year-old righty going forward. Shepherd notched a 4.07 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 59.2 innings at Triple-A Pawtucket. Look for him to return to that level at the start of 2018, and he appears to be on track to make his big-league debut at some point this season.