Red Sox's Chandler Shepherd: Added to 40-man roster
Shepherd was added to the Red Sox's 40-man roster Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
He worked primarily as a reliever at Triple-A in 2017, but started this winter in Mexico, so there may be swing man potential with the 25-year-old righty going forward. Shepherd notched a 4.07 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 59.2 innings at Triple-A Pawtucket. Look for him to return to that level at the start of 2018, and he appears to be on track to make his big-league debut at some point this season.
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...