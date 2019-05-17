Shepherd was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Shephard was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after spending a couple weeks at big-league spring training, and has struggled with a 10.01 ERA, 2.36 WHIP and 30:16 K:BB over 29.2 innings this season. The 26-year-old has yet to make his major-league debut and has been stuck at Triple-A since mid-season 2016.