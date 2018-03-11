The Red Sox optioned Shepherd to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

Though Shepherd has worked primarily in relief at Pawtucket the past two seasons, the Red Sox elected to stretch him out as a starter this spring, suggesting he'll get the opportunity to join the Triple-A club's rotation to begin the upcoming campaign. The 25-year-old isn't considered a prospect of note in the Red Sox farm system, but his standing in the organization could change quickly if he's able to immediately thrive in a starting role for Pawtucket.