Red Sox's Chandler Shepherd: Optioned to minors
The Red Sox optioned Shepherd to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.
Though Shepherd has worked primarily in relief at Pawtucket the past two seasons, the Red Sox elected to stretch him out as a starter this spring, suggesting he'll get the opportunity to join the Triple-A club's rotation to begin the upcoming campaign. The 25-year-old isn't considered a prospect of note in the Red Sox farm system, but his standing in the organization could change quickly if he's able to immediately thrive in a starting role for Pawtucket.
