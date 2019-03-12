The Red Sox optioned Shepherd to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The right-hander was one of 11 players banished to minor-league camp as the Red Sox pared down their roster ahead of Opening Day. Shepherd will likely be ticketed for a rotation role with Pawtucket after posting a 3.89 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 29 starts for the affiliate in 2018.

