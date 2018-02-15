The Red Sox want to work Shepherd out as a starter during spring camp, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Shepherd has only started three out of 125 games he's appeared in over the course of his minor-league career, although he did start seven contests in the Mexican Pacific Winter League this offseason. During 34 appearances with Triple-A Pawtucket last season, Shepherd posted a 4.07 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 68:18 K:BB.