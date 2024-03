The Red Sox have signed Anderson to a major-league deal, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Anderson was let go by the Pirates earlier Saturday, and it didn't take long for the 36-year-old righty to catch onto another roster. The Red Sox will be without Liam Hendriks (elbow) and Chris Murphy (elbow), and Cotillo notes that adding Anderson brings in a multi-inning reliever to go alongside Josh Winckowski.