Anderson picked up the save Monday against the A's, tossing three scoreless innings on one hit and no walks. He struck out three.

Anderson took advantage of the lopsided score, polishing off three scoreless frames with his second-career save. Monday's outing marked the veteran's first with Boston after signing with the team following his release from the Pirates.. Considering the Red Sox have several reliable arms out of the pen -- including closer Kenley Jansen -- Anderson shouldn't be expected to get many high-leverage looks this season.