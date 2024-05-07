Anderson made his most recent appearance as a reliever in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Twins, covering two scoreless innings while giving up one hit and one walk and striking out one.
Anderson made a spot start April 25 in Cleveland, but his relief appearance over the weekend signals that he'll lose out on a rotation spot with Nick Pivetta (elbow) on track to return from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday in Atlanta.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chase Anderson: Struggles in first start•
-
Red Sox's Chase Anderson: Draws start Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Chase Anderson: Considered for fill-in starter•
-
Red Sox's Chase Anderson: Notches second save•
-
Red Sox's Chase Anderson: Lands three-inning save•
-
Red Sox's Chase Anderson: Catches on with Boston•