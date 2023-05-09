Meidroth was promoted from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland on Tuesday.
A fourth-round pick in 2022, Meidroth slashed .338/.495/.459 with two home runs and four steals in 20 games at High-A before getting the well-deserved bump to Double-A. His .442 BABIP illustrates that he was playing over his head, but his 34.3 percent hard-hit rate and 5.7 percent soft-hit rate were elite marks that support an above-average BABIP. He split time between second base and third base with the Drive, and his public scouting reports suggest he won't offer much value with the glove.