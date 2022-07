The Red Sox have selected Meidroth with the 129th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Meidroth was billed as a shortstop during his senior season at the University of San Diego, but he's more likely to settle at second base as he makes the jump to professional ball. His keen eye at the plate is his top trait; he drew 40 walks and struck out just 25 times in his final season of college.