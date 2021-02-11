The Red Sox signed Herrmann to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The news was first reported by iTalkStudiosYT on Twitter.

Herrmann will join veterans Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki in training camp along with a host of younger catchers. He did not appear in the majors in 2020, although Herrmann spent time with the Athletics and Giants. Herrmann is a lifetime .205/.282/.344 hitter with 25 home runs and 103 RBIs in 370 career games.