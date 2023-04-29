Martin (shoulder) could be activated Sunday if he made it through Friday's rehab outing without an issue, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Boston manager Alex Cora described it as a "good chance" Martin will be available for the Red Sox this weekend. Martin threw an inning for Triple-A Worcester on Friday, allowing a pair of unearned runs and two hits. Presumably, the Red Sox will want to see how Martin responds Saturday before making a decision on activating him.