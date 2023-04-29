Martin (shoulder) could be activated Sunday if he made it through Friday's rehab outing without an issue, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Boston manager Alex Cora described it as a "good chance" Martin will be available for the Red Sox this weekend. Martin threw an inning for Triple-A Worcester on Friday, allowing a pair of unearned runs and two hits. Presumably, the Red Sox will want to see how Martin responds Saturday before making a decision on activating him.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Martin: Rehab appearance pushed back•
-
Red Sox's Chris Martin: Rehab appearance coming Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Martin: Could come off IL this weekend•
-
Red Sox's Chris Martin: Activity begins next week•
-
Red Sox's Chris Martin: Added to injured list•
-
Red Sox's Chris Martin: Undergoes MRI on arm•