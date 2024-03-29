Martin allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning in Thursday's 6-4 win over Seattle on Opening Day.
Martin earned his first hold as the bridge to closer Kenley Jansen, who recorded the save. Martin threw just 2.1 innings during spring training due to a groin issue, but the right-hander was ready and available for the regular season. He'll be the primary setup reliever when available.
