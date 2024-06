The Red Sox placed Martin on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with anxiety.

Martin will be eligible for activation June 17, but it's uncertain as to whether he will be ready to return at that time. The setup man has collected a 4.22 ERA and 24:2 K:BB over 21.1 innings this season. Zack Kelly was called up from Triple-A Worcester to take Martin's spot in the Red Sox's bullpen.